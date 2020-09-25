The Big Story: Companies in no rush to have staff back at office; food picks and preserving the hawker culture

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang.

From banks to start-ups, companies tell The Straits Times they are in no hurry to get their workers back to the office starting Monday (Sept 28), after authorities announced the most significant easing of restrictions since the circuit breaker.

We will speak to political correspondent Linette Lai on the commonly asked questions from the public with regard to the new workplace guidelines.

Meanwhile, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares more on her food picks for the weekend including tasty pork satay, ngoh hiang and pies.

She also highlights the importance of preserving hawker culture, and what can be done to further this cause.