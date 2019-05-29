The Big Story: How some companies are selling your data and M1's new mobile plans

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Wednesday's (May 29) episode, journalist Calvin Yang talks about how certain firms are retrieving and selling individuals' personal data. Meanwhile, technology correspondent Chong Koh Ping will discuss M1's new mobile plans, and how it will affect telcos as well as its users.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in previous episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.