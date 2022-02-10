The Big Story: Committee recommends WP's Pritam Singh face further probe, $35K fine for Raeesah Khan

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A parliamentary committee has recommended that Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations and that former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan be fined a total of $35,000 for their involvement in lies told by Ms Khan in Parliament in August and October last year.

In a report released on Thursday (Feb 10) following a series of hearings held in December last year, Parliament's Committee of Privileges noted that Mr Singh's referral was with a view to considering if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted regarding his conduct before the eight-member panel.

The committee further recommended that WP vice-chair Faisal Manap, an MP for Aljunied GRC, be similarly referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations, namely into his refusal to answer "relevant" questions put forth by the committee, and to also consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted.

The committee's recommendations are expected to be debated when Parliament sits next week.

In other headlines, the pace of acquiring skills and new knowledge must intensify as Singaporeans face the reality of having to change jobs every five years, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

He added that about 20 per cent to 25 per cent of Singapore's local workforce of about three million may need to upskill yearly - that is about half a million adult workers every year.

To do this, the definition of success for the education system must change, said Mr Chan in a keynote address at The Straits Times Education Forum 2022 on the evolving role of universities.

