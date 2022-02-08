The Big Story: ComfortDelGro to raise cab fares in March

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Leading taxi group ComfortDelGro will raise cab fares from March 1 - its first fare increase in a decade.

Confirming a report by The Straits Times two weeks ago, the listed company, which controls about 8,900 cabs or 60 per cent of the fleet here, said the flag-down fare will rise by 20 cents.

Distance and time-based charges will also rise. There will be a two-cent increase for distance rates from 22 cents to 24 cents for every 400m (or 350m after 10km) for normal taxis, and a three-cent increase from 30 cents to 33 cents for limousines.

Likewise, a two-cent increase from 22 cents to 24 cents for every 45 seconds of waiting time for normal taxis, and a three-cent increase from 30 cents to 33 cents for limousines will also take place.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan weighs in.

In other headlines, about 31,500 people aged 18 and above who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 booster vaccination have yet to make their appointments as at Monday (Feb 7).

From Feb 14, they will no longer be considered as fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Instead, their vaccination status will revert to "additional dose needed".

Separately, with the changes to health protocols last month as the Omicron wave hit Singapore, The Straits Times answers some questions on what individuals should do if they contract Covid-19.

And in this week's Invest segment, invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares tips on how to avoid falling victim to scams.