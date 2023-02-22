THE BIG STORY: COE prices up across the board, as Open category hits record high

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The latest COE tender exercise closing with higher premiums in all categories, with two hitting all-time highs. The prices for commercial vehicles and vehicles under the Open Category hit record highs, with premiums for Open Category, or Category E - which is usually used for larger cars - also seeing the biggest increase of almost $13,000.

This is the first tender exercise since Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong - in his Budget 2023 speech - announced an additional registration fee of 320 per cent for cars with an Overseas Market Value that is higher than $80,000.

Senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe joins us to discuss the latest tender.