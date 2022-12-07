The Big Story: COE prices fall across the board, biggest dip of 7.4 per cent in large cars category

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices fell across all five categories at the second last tender exercise for 2022 that closed on Wednesday afternoon.

The biggest drop was in the category for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp and electric vehicles (EVs) with more than 110 kilowatts of power. The premium for this type of COE fell by 7.4 per cent to end at $105,501, down from $113,881 at the previous tender exercise.

The COE price for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs dipped by 2.3 per cent, from $90,589 to $88,503.

In other headlines, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has been named Time magazine’s Icon Of The Year.

Ms Yeoh was involved in several projects this year alone, including The School Of Good And Evil, Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank.

