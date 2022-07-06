The Big Story: COE premiums hit all-time high in Open category

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Certificates of entitlement premiums hit an all-time high of $110,524 in the Open category at the latest tender exercise that closed on Wednesday (July 6). This is up 5.9 per cent from $104,400 at the last tender.

Premiums also rose across all other categories.

Separately, train service has resumed on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), about 3.5 hours after a signal fault disrupted commutes along the entire line in both directions and left some commuters stuck on six stalled trains.

In a tweet at around 11.35am, SMRT said trains are running again along the nine-station stretch between Woodlands North and Caldecott. Free regular bus services and bus bridging services ended at 11.45am.

SMRT had first reported the signal fault on Twitter at around 8.25am, and said trains on the line were moving slower. At 8.40am, it said there was no service along the entire TEL - Singapore's newest rail line - in both directions.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan joins the programme to discuss signal faults and their possible causes.