The Big Story: COE premiums cross $100,000 for large cars and Open category

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board with two categories breaching the $100,000 mark.

The premium for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, or electric vehicles with power output of up to 110 kilowatts, rose by 8.5 per cent from $68,001 to $73,801.

For cars above those criteria, the COE premium increased by 5 per cent from $95,889 to $100,684.

The premium for Open category COE, which tends to be used for larger cars, ended at $100,697, a 5 per cent increase from last round's $95,901.

Senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe joins the programme to discuss the latest bidding exercise.

Separately, StarHub on Wednesday (June 8) announced subscription pricing will start from $19.99 monthly. This comes four months after it became the official English Premier League (EPL) broadcaster in Singapore.

In comparison, for the recently concluded season, Singtel subscribers were paying $64.90 a month to catch the EPL on TV and $49.90 a month to watch it on video streaming service Cast.

StarHub will run an early bird promotion, from Thursday to June 30, for the first 25,000 sign-ups (comprising both existing and new subscribers).

Sports correspondent David Lee shares more details.

In other local headlines, raw chicken can still be found at wet market poultry stalls in Singapore one week into Malaysia's chicken export ban. Stocks are however lower than usual.

At wet markets The Straits Times visited on Wednesday morning, including 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market and Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, poultry stalls that mainly stocked fresh chicken were closed.

Stall owners who had spoken with ST last week said they would likely keep their stalls closed until the ban was lifted.

Separately, private-sector analysts have shaved their growth forecast for Singapore for 2022, with the sharper-than-expected rise in inflation and slower economic activity in China among the downside risks for Singapore's economy.

Economic growth is predicted to come in at 3.8 per cent for the full year, according to a quarterly survey of professional forecasters released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday.

This is lower than the 4 per cent growth tipped in the previous survey released in March. The gross domestic product growth forecast for 2023 remains unchanged at 3 per cent.

UOB senior economist Alvin Liew, who was one of those surveyed, discusses these numbers.