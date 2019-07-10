The Big Story: Coding enrichment classes, higher traffic fines for luxury cars and Mahathir's 94th birthday

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Wednesday's (July 10) episode, journalist Hariz Baharudin talks about the new announcement that all upper primary pupils here will have coding enrichment classes from next year.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan will talk about the suggestion in Parliament that owners of luxury cars be taxed higher traffic fines.

Assistant foreign editor Lim Ai Leen will talk about Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad celebrating his 94th birthday.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.