The Big Story: Co-chairs of S'pore's Covid-19 task force answer key questions on booster shots, tighter curbs

In a video put up on Facebook on Tuesday (Oct 12), the co-chairs of Singapore's multi-ministry task force answered several key questions on a range of topics, including booster shots and vaccination-differentiation measures.

In the video, which runs for about six minutes, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong explain why there are tighter measures for those who are not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, people who bought SG Diagnostics antigen rapid test kits are urged by the company to return the product.

The kits are authorised by the Health Sciences Authority to be supplied only to professional service providers, such as healthcare institutions and clinics, and are not meant for use by consumers for self-testing at home.

Separately, the Housing Board said on Tuesday that buyers of flats in 17 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects completed and delivered during the Covid-19 pandemic faced additional waiting time of six months or less.

The 17 projects make up about two-thirds of the 25 BTO projects delivered since January last year.

The remaining eight BTO projects were delayed by between seven and 10 months.

Journalist Michelle Ng shares more on this development.

Across the causeway, Malaysia reported 7,276 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday - up from Monday's figure which was the lowest since July 5.

This comes as Malaysia hit a milestone when it lifted travel curbs for fully vaccinated people on Monday.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh provides the latest updates from the ground.