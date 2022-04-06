The Big Story: Close to $500m set aside to kick-start S'pore's tourism sector

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Close to half a billion dollars has been set aside to kick-start Singapore's tourism sector and bring travellers back as the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control and borders reopen.

A wellness festival and an action sports facility in Orchard Road where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard are among new initiatives that will be launched, for a start.

Consumer correspondent Anjali Raguraman shares more on Singapore Tourism Board's plans.

Meanwhile, certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (April 6).

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but mostly ends up for bigger cars, ended higher at $99,999, a rise of less than 1 per cent from $99,010.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan weighs in on the outcomes of this bidding exercise.

In other headlines, Singapore's national Under-23 football team have been handed the best draw they could have hoped for, for the May 12-23 Hanoi SEA Games.

They were drawn in Group B with Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos. Singapore's U-23 team will kick off its campaign against Laos on May 7.

Also on the show, senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof discusses rampant cases of illegal betting on horse races at at HDB void decks and coffee shops.