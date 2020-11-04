The Big Story: Close fight as Trump and Biden race to 270 electoral votes

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The US presidential election is still too close to call. In the race to 270 electoral votes, the election will likely come down to three states - Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

The candidate who wins two of these three states will be the likely victor.

We speak to foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar on the results so far, and the challenges the next administration faces in bridging a deeply divided polarised nation.

Meanwhile, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 4) that there was clear evidence for the police to investigate and for the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to prosecute former domestic helper Parti Liyani for theft.

We also bring you other Parliament highlights, and the latest news in Singapore and around the world.