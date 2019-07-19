The Big Story: Climate change and what rising water levels will look like

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (July 19) episode, science editor Chang Ai-Lien and assistant foreign editor David Fogarty will talk about The Straits Times' Climate of Change series, which explores six areas in different parts of the world where climate change has had devastating impacts.

Interactive graphics journalist Rebecca Viviana Pazos will talk about The Straits Times' virtual reality tool that allows viewers to understand what the future will look like if the sea levels continue rising at its current rate.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.