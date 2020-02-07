The Big Story: Singapore ups coronavirus outbreak alert to Orange; exclusive with Joseph Schooling

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Friday's episode (Feb 7), multimedia journalist Rachel Quek and journalist Timothy Goh give the latest update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore where the alert has been raised to Orange.

Next, Jonathan Pearlman who writes for The Straits Times shares more about the growing reports of the Chinese-Australian community being subject to racist slurs in Australia.

Lastly, correspondent David Lee on his exclusive interview with Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling where they discussed the swimmer's lacklustre performance in 2019.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include nominees for The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2020, Singapore 'drain walkers', the growing gap between young and old in Singapore and the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines.