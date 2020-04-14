The Big Story: China's wet markets under increased scrutiny, and should S'pore's circuit breaker period be extended?

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (April 14), we will talk to Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health about the rising number of unlinked Covid-19 cases and whether the circuit breaker measures should be extended past May 4.

This comes after the Health Ministry saw a record 386 new confirmed cases on Monday. It also reported a total of 312 unlinked cases so far.

We will also speak with China correspondent Elizabeth Law on the state of wet markets in China, which have recently come under increased scrutiny, after Wuhan's Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market turned out to be a focal point for early viral infections.

She will also share about how the country's food security sector will be affected.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the safe-distancing measures that are rolled out across Singapore's public transport network , and details of the third round of Budget measures to help Singaporeans through the Covid-19 situation.