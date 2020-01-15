The Big Story: China's stance on Taiwan's independence, slow business at Jewel

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's (Jan 15) episode, global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi discusses the exchange between China and Taiwan about the former's claim on Taiwan and Taiwan's stance onindependence.

Next, senior law correspondent K. C. Vijayan talks about the Singaporean who was a suspect in a murder case here and was on the run for over 30 years before he was caught in Australia for another crime.

Lastly, journalist Melissa Heng shares more about what retailers have said about the slow business at Jewel Changi Airport, and possible factors contributing to it.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang looks at the stories trending online.

In Wednesday's segment, he talks about the "funeral" T-shirt in Fairprice NTUC, Super Nintendo World and a handbag that was thrown out of a car along a highway.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, US-Iran tension, an abandoned baby in bin, and the fatal Lucky Plaza accident.