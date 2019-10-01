The Big Story: China's 70th anniversary celebrations and Singaporeans misled by online travel booking sites

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's (Oct 1) episode, East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi shares more about the celebration to mark China's 70th anniversary and what are the challenges that lie ahead for the country to realise its dream of national rejuvenation to become a "great modern socialist country".

Subsequently, Transport and Housing editor Karamjit Kaur talks about the findings of a nine month-long market study that show Singaporeans have been misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites, and the guidelines in place to tackle these misleading practices.

Lastly, journalist Hariz Baharudin shares more about the new cyber-security masterplan that was launched to protect operational technology (OT) systems from cyber attacks that can cripple Singapore's critical infrastructure including water supply and transport.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the early disposal scheme where registered e-scooters that don't meet a fire safety standard can be disposed of in exchange for $100; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities which are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence (AI).