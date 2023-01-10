The Big Story: China suspends short-term visas for visitors from S. Korea, Japan in response to Covid-19 travel curbs

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

China has suspended issuing some visas for South Korea and Japan, in its first retaliatory move against countries that have imposed Covid-19 curbs on travellers from China.

The Chinese embassy in Seoul says it will adjust the suspension once South Korea lifts what it has called “discriminatory entry restrictions” against China.

Beijing has also suspended visa issuance to Japanese travellers, according to the Kyodo News, citing unidentified people in the travel industry.