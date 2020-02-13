The Big Story: China revises coronavirus diagnosis method; Changi Airport's precautionary measures; Meet Singaporean of the Year 2019

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's episode (Feb 13), China correspondent Elizabeth Law explains China's expanded methods of diagnosing coronavirus infections, which led to a drastic rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

Journalist Timothy Goh with more on the five clusters in Singapore involving a total of 21 locally transmitted coronavirus cases. A fifth cluster of the coronavirus infection in Singapore was announced by the Health Ministry on Wednesday (Feb 12), after two infected people were found to have visited the Grace Assembly of God church.

Find out more about Changi Airport Group's enhanced precautionary measures in light of Dorscon (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Orange.

Finally, meet Ms Angie Chew, the winner of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019. She was awarded the prestigious title for her contributions to society in helping those with mental health issues.

