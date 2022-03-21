The Big Story: China Eastern plane crashes in Guangxi, casualties unknown

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people has crashed in south-west China with an unknown number of casualties, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday (March 21).

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said. It added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

The plane was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law shares the latest developments.

In local headlines, the number of international visitor arrivals is on the rise as Singapore readies to open up its borders to all vaccinated travellers.

But industry players and observers are still waiting for a significant recovery in inbound tourism, with tourists currently a fraction of the travellers entering under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

The bulk of short-term VTL arrivals comprises people visiting friends and relatives in Singapore, which would have a minimal impact on tourism spending, such as on accommodation, they said.

Transport correspondent Toh Ting Wei discusses if tourism will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Separately, hotels in Singapore have been urged to recycle food waste and install solar panels and water meters for conservation, among other measures, as part of the industry's first green plan to meet the larger goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Hotels should start to track carbon emissions by next year, and reduce these emissions by 2030.

In other news - a wild boar that knocked a woman unconscious in Yishun was caught by National Parks Board officers in Yishun Park on Sunday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that Yishun Park has been reopened to the public following the boar's capture.