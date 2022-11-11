The Big Story: China eases Covid-19 quarantine rules, flight bans

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

In a significant calibration of the Covid Zero policy that has isolated the world’s second-largest economy and raised public ire, Chinese health authorities have eased some of the country’s strict Covid-19 rules.

These include a reduction in the amount of time travellers and close contacts of infected people must spend in quarantine.

Travellers into China will be required to spend five days in a hotel or government quarantine facility, followed by three days confined to home, said the authorities on Friday. The current rules require 10 days quarantine in total, with a week in a hotel then three days at home.

The same shortened quarantine length will now also be applied to close contacts of infected people. Close contacts of close contacts will now no longer be identified.

In addition, the authorities will scrap a controversial system that penalises airlines for bringing infected passengers into the country.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law joins the programme from Beijing to discuss this development.