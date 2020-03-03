The Big Story: China closes first makeshift hospital; Covid-19 cases rise to 108 in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

We kick off Tuesday's episode (March 3) with news that the founder of South Korea's Shincheonji church has apologised following criticisms of the church's role in spreading the coronavirus.

Then, China correspondent Elizabeth Law discusses the closure of China's first makeshift hospital, as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths dwindle.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore rise to 108, with one more linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster.

Finally, in a new segment called Beyond Our Borders, we take a look at other headlines from around the world. In London, a Singaporean student was beaten up in a coronavirus-related racist attack; Uefa is monitoring the coronavirus situation as the 100 day countdown to Euro 2020 begins; and in the US, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg drop out of the Democratic nomination race.

