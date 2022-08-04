The Big Story: China calls response to Pelosi's Taiwan trip 'necessary countermeasures'

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The fallout continues from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's short but controversial trip to Taiwan. Earlier on Thursday (Aug 4), China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called her visit a "manic, irresponsible and highly irrational" act by the US.

Speaking at a meeting of South-east Asian foreign ministers in Cambodia, Mr Wang said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but would never allow its core interests to be hurt. Beijing has said that "measures taken by China at present and in the future are necessary and timely defensive countermeasures".

The Straits Times' China correspondent Elizabeth Law weighs in on the action China has taken, and the possibility of continued escalation.