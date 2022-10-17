The Big Story: China being blockaded by other world players, says President Xi

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

China’s Communist Party Congress is underway in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping is certain to assume a third five-year term as party leader at the end of the week when the meetings end.

In his opening speech, which is being scrutinised for his vision of what China will do in the next five years, Mr Xi struck a combative tone as he railed against the “bullying behaviour” of other countries.

In local news, Singapore’s key exports turned in a rather dismal performance in September, weighed down by a weakening global growth outlook and rising risks of a recession.

Non-oil domestic exports rose by 3.1 per cent year on year in September, following the 11.4 per cent growth in August.