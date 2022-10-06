The Big Story: Children among dozens killed in Thailand daycare centre gun attack

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

At least 34 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children's daycare centre in a north-eastern province of Thailand, a police spokesman said.

In other headlines, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Thursday that he may discuss the dissolution of Parliament in his audience with Malaysia's King in the evening, but refused to be drawn into whether this would leave the scheduled presentation of next year's budget on Friday moot.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh joins the programme to discuss this development.

Separately, prices of Housing Board resale flats in Singapore climbed for the 27th consecutive month in September, with a record 45 units changing hands for at least $1 million in a month.