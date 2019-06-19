The Big Story: Charities branching into business and fastest-growing skills among Singapore workers

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Wednesday's (June 19) episode, Senior Social Affairs Correspondent Theresa Tan will talk about the Commissioner of Charities' 2018 annual report, which said it will provide "guidance" to charities that engage in non-charitable activities, such as setting up business subsidiaries.

Manpower Correspondent Joanna Seow will talk about the three fastest-growing skills among Singapore workers according to a report by LinkedIn: those relevant to blockchain, workflow automation and human-centred design.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.