The Big Story: Changi Airport looks to hire over 6,600 workers in big recruitment drive

Changi Airport is looking to hire more than 6,600 workers, as it embarks on one of its biggest recruitment drives to take full advantage of a fierce rebound in air travel.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday night (May 17) that people will be hired on the spot at the One Aviation Careers Fair to take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre next Friday and Saturday.

More than 20 aviation companies will be conducting on-site interviews.

Meanwhile, Resorts World Cruises, a new cruise brand owned by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay, will debut in Singapore on June 15 with the cruise ship Genting Dream.

In other headlines, Singapore will get its largest district cooling system at an industrial development in Ang Mo Kio by 2025, as uptake of the energy-saving technology speeds up here. The system is expected to achieve 20 per cent savings in electricity consumption annually by improving chiller system efficiency.

Journalist Ang Qing joins the programme to share more about the system.

In the SEA Games, Singapore's Teh Xiu Hong has finished first in the women's 25m pistol final with a score of 34. It is her first gold medal after finishing second in the event in 2015 and 2017. Her win marks the Republic's first title in this discipline since Nicole Tan's win at the 2013 Games.

Overseas, Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the Nato alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters. Their move, spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, faces objections from Turkey.