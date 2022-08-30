The Big Story: Changi Airport gears up for year-end rush

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Changi Airport is expecting a busy travel season during the year-end holidays with flights expected to hit 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels, said Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Ahead of Terminal 4's reopening onSept 13, Mr Iswaran stressed the importance of hiring, calling on Singapore's aviation sector to hire another 3,500 to 4,000 workers by end of the year.

After a third of airport and airline workers - about 10,000 of them - were lost in the last two years, he said this was necessary to cope with a likely surge in year-end travellers.