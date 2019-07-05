The Big Story: Change to voting age in Malaysia, Ronaldo in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (July 5) episode, assistant foreign editor Lim Ai Leen talks about Malaysia seeking to change the voting age from 21 to 18 and how this can benefit both the Pakatan Harapan coalition and opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

Additionally, correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz shares more on Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Singapore, and discusses whether Chelsea's decision to appoint former player and fans' favourite Frank Lampard as manager will work to the team's favour.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the aftermath of the Hong Kong protest and Beijing's response to the protest, The Straits Times interactive graphic on National Day songs, the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.