The Big Story: Chan Chun Sing calls for a more caring society following River Valley High School incident

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing delivered a ministerial statement on the River Valley High School incident in Parliament on Tuesday (July 27).

He outlined how the tragedy unfolded, and shared the role that schools, parents, and society in general can play to better support the mental health of the young.

Dr Geraldine Tan, the director and principal psychologist of The Therapy Room, discusses the points that stood out for her in Mr Chan's speech.

Meanwhile, in separate ministerial statements on the next steps in Singapore's response to Covid-19 delivered on Monday, the three task force co-chairs shared the possibility of easing the current phase two (heightened alert) restrictions in early August, if the situation is under control. They also talked about a shift in healthcare protocols as Singapore prepares to live with the virus.

NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health dean, Professor Teo Yik Ying, weighs in on the announcements.

