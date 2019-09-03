The Big Story: CareShield Life, 'lottery effect' of flats on prime land and more divorces among seniors

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Tuesday's (Sept 3) episode, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik will explain what CareShield Life entails and how it impacts Singaporeans.

Senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn will talk about the "lottery effect" of buying property on prime land, following the recent announcement that residential flats will be built on the land now occupied by Keppel Club.

Senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan will discuss the increasing number of divorces among the elderly in Singapore.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.