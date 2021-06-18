The Big Story: Cap of 2 people for dining in from June 21 as S'pore opts for calibrated Covid-19 opening

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said on Friday (June 18) that dining in can resume from Monday, but in groups of two people instead of five as previously announced.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group limit will be increased to five from mid-July as part of a "calibrated approach" to opening.

Indoor activities that involve participants removing their masks, such as those at gyms and fitness studios, can also resume from next Monday.

But groups must still be limited to two people and classes will be capped at 30 people, including the instructor.

Meanwhile, wedding receptions will remain prohibited until mid-July, as these are deemed to be higher risk, with attendees tending to socialise more and over a longer period of time.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic, weighs in on these announcements.

Also on the show, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares more on how food and beverage businesses are reacting to these latest measures.

Separately, the first of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccinations were administered at some private clinics on Friday afternoon.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.