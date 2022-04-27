The Big Story: Can S'pore restaurants cope with labour crunch as Covid-19 rules ease?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

High Court judge Choo Han Teck on Wednesday (April 27) reversed his decision to redact the names of six trainee lawyers who had cheated in the 2020 Bar examination.

"Initially, I believed that redacting the names of the applicants would let them go about the process of recovery quietly and uneventfully, but I am now of the view that it is better to face the publicity than to hide from it," said Justice Choo.

Separately, as Singapore moves beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, flexible work arrangements look set to become the norm.

In his May Day message released on Wednesday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said with a global shift in employer and employee preferences for flexible work arrangements, the Government aim to cover at least four in 10 workers - under the Tripartite Standard on Flexible Work Arrangements - by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, F&B establishments are bracing themselves for the return of dine-in crowds with the lifting of group size limits and the cap on workers allowed to return to the workplace.

Mr Andrew Chan, honorary treasurer of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, discusses the labour crunch that restaurants are facing and what they are doing to cope with the issue.

In other headlines, Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland because they had failed to pay in roubles, confirming fears that Russia would cut supplies to Ukraine's allies in what Kyiv calls "gas blackmail".

Poland and Bulgaria are the first countries to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier, amid a deepening the rift between Europe and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, sport officials on Wednesday declined to declare a medal target for Team Singapore at the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi. Instead, it expects personal best performances from athletes that would put them in contention for podium finishes.

Some 427 athletes will participate in 274 events across 33 sports at the May 12-23 edition of the event, which will be held in Vietnam for just the second time.