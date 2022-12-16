The Big Story: Campsite hit by landslide off Genting was operating without licence

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Search and rescue operations are under way in Malaysia for 17 people still missing after a deadly landslide struck a campsite near Genting Highlands. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident that took place early on Friday, according to the Malaysian authorities.

The Ministry of Local Government Development also said on Twitter that 61 people have been rescued from the campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in the Batang Kali area, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the campsite was operating illegally without a required licence.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said the site operators had obtained permission for only farming organic vegetable crops. No approval for camping activities was given by the local authorities.