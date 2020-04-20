The Big Story: Campaign to make workers feel welcome in housing estates; tensions between the US and China over source of coronavirus

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (April 20), we speak to Ms Ethel Pang, an ambassador from Welcome In My Backyard (Wimby), a campaign to encourage Singaporeans to be more welcoming of foreign workers in their housing estates.

Associate editor Ven Sreenivasan then discusses whether Singapore is being overly reliance on foreign workers.

We also talk to distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore (NUS) Professor Kishore Mahbubani on the escalating tension between the United States and China regarding the source of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Veteran singer-songwriter Clement Chow rounds up the episode with his sharing on the second edition of the Covid-19 song - Stay At Home, Singapore.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singapore's Covid-19 laws and touchless technology in Japan.