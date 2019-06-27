The Big Story: 'Buying places' in international schools and raising CPF rates for older workers

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (June 27) episode, education correspondent Amelia Teng will discuss how three popular international schools in Singapore allow expatriate families to secure places for their children.

Assistant business editor Poon Chian Hui will talk about a recent study that showed raising the Central Provident Fund contribution rates for older workers could help them save between $31,000 and $145,000 more by the time they retire.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.