The Big Story: Business as usual for S'pore chicken rice sellers as Malaysia's chicken export ban kicks in

As Malaysia's ban on its chicken exports to countries including Singapore kicks in on Wednesday (June 1), chicken rice sellers tell The Straits Times that they have enough chicken supplies for now.

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow shares how consumers and businesses are coping with the ban.

Separately, Clementi Polyclinic, which is one of the oldest and smallest polyclinics in Singapore, will move to a standalone site in Commonwealth Avenue West by 2027, about a five-minute walk from Clementi MRT station.

The new building will be larger than its current premises in Clementi Avenue 3, and offer a wider range of medical services, including those catered to seniors.

In other headlines, South Korean boy band BTS, a fund-raising juggernaut for US social justice causes, met President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

The K-pop stars made brief statements to reporters prior to the meeting, calling for a halt to crimes targetting Asian Americans.

And correspondent Akshita Nanda joins this week's Living Well segment to share more on the effects of long Covid.