The Big Story: Bus, train fares could rise next year and Shopee opens new regional HQ in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Wednesday's (Sept 4) episode, transport and housing editor Karamjit Kaur talks about the possibility of a bus and train fare increase of up to 7 per cent next year and the Public Transport Council's main considerations when carrying out this annual fare review exercise.

Foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong talks about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's crushing defeat in Parliament by opponents of no-deal Brexit and how the political turmoil could affect Singapore.

Lastly, journalist Melissa Heng shares more about Shopee's new regional headquarter office in Singapore and how this move bodes well for Singapore's push into the digital economy sector.

Topics covered in previous episodes include what CareShield Life entails and how it impacts Singaporeans; how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.