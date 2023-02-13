The Big Story: What you can expect from Budget 2023

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

This year’s Budget will focus on moving forward post-Covid-19, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said the Budget’s theme will be “moving forward in a new era”, and will set out how Singapore will secure its prospects in a troubled world.

The Budget will be delivered in Parliament on Tuesday at 3.30pm.

OCBC Bank’s chief economist Selena Ling joins the programme to discuss what you can expect from DPM Wong’s Budget speech.