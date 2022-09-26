The Big Story: British pound plunges to all-time low as UK economic plan spurs investor exodus

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The British pound tumbled to a record low against major currencies, including the Singapore dollar, on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England. Against the Singapore dollar, the pound sank 2.89 per cent to $1.5079 as at 11.55am, and is now down about 17 per cent this year.

Mr Saktiandi Supaat, Maybank's regional head of forex research and strategy, joins the programme to discuss the implications of this development for Singapore consumers.

In other headlines, public unrest in Japan continues as the country prepares to lay former prime minister Shinzo Abe to rest in a state funeral to be held on Tuesday.

ST's Japan correspondent Walter Sim explains why the public is against the state funeral. He also shares what the public unrest means for the Japanese government.