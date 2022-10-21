The Big Story: Boris Johnson seen as possible UK PM contender after Liz Truss quits

Ms Liz Truss has quit as British prime minister after a brief and chaotic tenure that saw her announce a massive package of tax cuts before unwinding most of it in the face of a market rout.

The leading candidates to replace Ms Truss include key figures from her Cabinet. Her former rivals for leadership of the Conservative Party are also believed to be in the running to become the nation’s next prime minister.

Some analysts have speculated that Mr Boris Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in the summer, could make a return.

Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal discusses the future of the United Kingdom. He also shares his views on how the country’s current political turmoil could impact its global standing.

