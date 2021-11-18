The Big Story: Boost to S'pore's Mice industry as large scale events return safely

Singapore's economic recovery has taken another big step forward with the start of Restaurant Asia 2021 on Thursday (Nov 18).

The three-day food and beverage symposium and trade show - the largest meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions event held here to date since Covid-19 curbs were eased - is slated to draw 1,000 people a day.

Co-chairman of Restaurant Asia 2021 Diana Teo explains if this large-scale event shows that the badly hit F&B sector is on the mend. Ms Teo is also a Restaurant Association of Singapore committee member.

Separately, Singapore received around 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Australia on Thursday, as part of a dose sharing arrangement both countries agreed on in August.

The returned doses are for around 500,000 doses that Singapore sent Down Under on Sept 2.

In other headlines - Colin Schooling, father of Singapore's only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, died on Thursday. He was 73.

In the past few months, the former national softball player and retired businessman had undergone treatment after being diagnosed with liver cancer in June.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks. Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more about plant-based Impossible Pork. It is making its debut on the menus of more than 120 restaurant outlets in Singapore on Thursday. And Journalist Jan Lee reviews Korean series Hellbound, which premieres on Netflix on Friday.