The Big Story: Bomb threat at Evergreen Secondary turns out to be false

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A bomb threat reported at Evergreen Secondary School on Thursday (July 21) morning was determined to be false by the police. In a Facebook post, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that the school staff and students stayed calm, and carried out their evacuation protocol as planned.

All students who were already in school were fully accounted for, and asked to go home as a precaution.

A male teenager is assisting in investigations, the police said.

Separately, a new farm to supply fresh chicken to Singapore could be up and running in Batam if there is a healthy demand for frozen chicken from Indonesia.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryo Pratomo gave this update on Thursday morning at the Leong Hup Distribution facility on Fishery Port Road where the first shipment of frozen chicken from Indonesia arrived last Sunday.

Mr Suryo added that he expects a total of 1,000 tonnes to arrive in Singapore by year-end.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Manpower Koh Poh Koon, who was also at the Leong Hup Distribution facility, said the authorities are monitoring demand for frozen chickens from Indonesia, and will step up imports if demand is positive.