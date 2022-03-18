The Big Story: Biden, Xi to speak on Russia's war in Ukraine

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

United States President Joe Biden will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping against supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said the Biden administration ahead of Friday's call (March 18) between the two leaders.

The call will happen in the evening Beijing time, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, which said that "China-US relations and issues of common concern" would be discussed.

Mr Biden "will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday.

China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei talks about what can be expected from the call.

Back home, Ang Mo Kio residents are now able to access specialist care in their neighbourhood with the launch of a centre run by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The facility in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 will more heavily involve polyclinics and general practitioners in managing residents' health, in line with the recently announced Healthier SG strategy that shifts from a hospital-centric to a more sustainable preventive care model.

At the opening ceremony on Friday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the TTSH Ang Mo Kio Specialist Centre brings a suite of specialist healthcare facilities and services right to the doorsteps of residents and aims to offer continuity of care.

Separately, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of divorces in Singapore increased by 2 per cent from 2020 to 2021, while the number of maintenance and family violence cases dropped in the same period.

This comes on the back of an overall increase of 4 per cent in the Family Justice Courts' caseload last year.

And in Covid-19 news, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will stick to its "zero Covid-19" policy, two days after the National Health Commission released new guidelines easing its control measures.

China reported 2,388 new local Covid-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, official data showed on Friday, almost double the count a day earlier, as the country battles its biggest outbreak since the one detected in Wuhan in 2020.

The number of domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,742 on Thursday, up from 1,206 a day earlier.