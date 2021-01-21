The Big Story: Biden moves with 17 new executive orders, 9 reversing Trump's policies

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Following his inauguration, US President Joe Biden wasted no time in getting to work to sign 17 executive orders, including measures to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The 78-year-old also mandated the wearing of face masks on federal property, taking charge of a divided country plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine of the first batch of orders directly reverse his predecessor Donald Trump's policies during his term. Foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar will give her take on the new president's moves.

Also on today's (Jan 21) show, we will go back in time to talk about an old-school pancake with a twist.

STFood online editor Hedy Khoo will share about Win Win Pancake's special min jiang kueh for this week's food pick.

As the world looks on for travel hopes, travel editor Lee Siew Hua will talk about future plans for travelling and the travel industry post-pandemic.

But if you would rather cosy up at home this weekend, journalist Jan Lee has got you covered with TV shows for your binge watching.