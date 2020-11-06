The Big Story: Biden closer to 270 votes, but Trump declares himself winner

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The outcome of the US presidential election still hangs in the balance but the lead that President Donald Trump has over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia is narrowing, as votes continue to be counted.

Mr Trump, however, has doubled down on his claim that he has won on Twitter, suggesting votes that are left to be counted in battleground states should be deemed illegal.

We speak to former US bureau chief Jeremy Au Yong on the rate of catch-up for each candidate in the remaining six states, and when a winner is likely to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry released a range of secondary school entry scores for pupils taking the PSLE under the new scoring system in 2021 on Friday.

The indicative cut off scores, based on last year's Primary 6 data, will help guide pupils in their school choices and indicate which schools are possibly within their reach.

Education correspondent Amelia Teng discusses the significance of these new announcements.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.