The Big Story: Best O-level results in at least 30 years; 85.6% of students score 5 or more passes

Students who sat the O levels last year fared slightly better than the cohort before them, with 85.6 per cent obtaining five or more passes.

This is up marginally from 85.4 per cent in 2020.

With this, the class of 2021, who received their results on Wednesday (Jan 12), attained the best showing at the national examination in at least three decades, amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In other headlines, tunnelling works for the Circle MRT Line extension were completed on Wednesday morning, connecting the western and eastern ends of the orbital line.

The extension from HarbourFront to Marina Bay is slated to open in 2026, and will cut travelling time. For instance, commuters from Telok Blangah will have a direct commute to Marina Bay, saving around 10 minutes.

Also in the news - the rare cinereous vulture, the first of its species to have flown here, finally fled the Singapore coop on Monday afternoon.

This came after two tries to free the 7kg juvenile bird following its rescue and nursing back to health almost two weeks ago.

Journalist Ang Qing, who has been reporting on the vulture's journey, shares more.

And making an appearance on this week's Living Well segment is a group of women cycling enthusiasts. They tell The Big Story why the sport is more than just a form of exercise for them.