The Big Story: Bentley driver case highlights perennial issue of school traffic congestion in S'pore

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Australian government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday (Jan 14), saying the tennis world No. 1 - who remains unvaccinated against Covid-19 - may pose a risk to the community.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel the Serb's visa, after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday.

Meanwhile, the aggravation, congestion and pollution associated with schoolchildren being ferried to and from school by car continue to be an issue in Singapore.

ST's senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan explains offers tips on how parents can make the process of dropping off or picking up their kids at schools smoother and more pleasant.

In other news, Daimler South East Asia, which manages Mercedes-Benz Singapore, said that the case of the GLB 200 SUV which caught fire on Thursday should be viewed in isolation. It added that the incident is unrelated to the global recall pertaining to a range of Mercedes-Benz diesel-powered vehicles, which does not include any GLB models.

"Mercedes-Benz Singapore is aware that a GLB 200 SUV caught fire on the morning of 13 January 2022," said Daimler South East Asia in response to inquiries from ST. "We are thankful that both passenger and driver are safe. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident."

Also on the show, ST photo editor Stephanie Yeow shares more about Through The Lens, photo exhibition organised by ST. It showcases about 200 photographs and videos by local and international photojournalists.

ST will also be showcasing its interactive projects at the exhibition. These includes one on how Singapore is combining nature's gifts with human engineering to prevent its shorelines from being overwhelmed.

Admission to the exhibition, which ends on Feb 6, is free.