The Big Story: BCA issues stop-work order on Clementi BTO site after landslide injures 1

A stop work order has been issued to builders at the Housing Board Clementi NorthArc Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site after a landslide on Friday morning injured one person and caused damage to a nearby park connector.

The Building and Construction Authority announced this is a Facebook post at about 1pm.

It said: "As an immediate measure, the builder and professional engineer are required to carry out slope stabilisation measures and put in place monitoring instruments to monitor the soil movement."

The landslide in the early hours of Friday morning happened at the Ulu Pandan Park Connector, which is near the almost ready BTO project, the completion of which had been delayed from the second half of this year to March next year.

A section of the park connector has been closed, and MP for the area Sim Ann said that the stretch in Clementi Avenue 6 will be affected.

In response to questions on whether the incident will affect buyers of the BTO units, Ms Sim said that according to preliminary assessments, HDB sees no reason to delay key collection beyond the dates already communicated to the buyers.

She added that HDB will continue to monitor the situation.

Mr David Ng of the Institute of Engineers, Singapore (IES) joins the programme to discuss possible causes of the landslide. Mr Ng is the chairman of the IES' civil and structural technical committee.