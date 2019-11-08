The Big Story: Batam resort bridge collapse and dengue on the rise again

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's (Nov 8) episode, journalist Lim Min Zhang shares the latest updates on the Batam resort bridge collapse that had caused 26 Singaporeans to be injured.

Subsequently, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik discusses the issue of dengue infections on the rise again after several months of decline with the most number of deaths in more than a decade, and what to look out for in a dengue infection.

Lastly, correspondent David Lee discusses the much-anticipated match between league leaders Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday, and gives his prediction.

In a new segment of the show called #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang shares more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

Today, he talks about Singaporeans' greatest fears, the BMW driver who fled after hitting taxi and a car, and the Singapore U18 squad thrashed 11-0 by South Korea in the AFC U19 qualifiers.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the situation on the ground on the first day of the ban on electric scooters on public footpaths, the accusation by the chief of Qatar Airways that Jewel Changi Airport's designs were stolen; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; and the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1.